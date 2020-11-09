Town planners say just fighting fires ‘not enough’

IN TIME for the anniversary of the Cobraball fires, a national town planning organisation says more than just firefighting needs to be done across the country to prevent similar disasters.

The Planning Institute of Australia said that the Royal Commission into National Natural Disaster Arrangements was strong on boosting Australia’s national response to fires, but it leaves it to the states and territories to prepare settlements for the long haul.

President Steve O’Connor said “more than ever before the focus must be on strengthening our resilience, especially given the Royal Commission’s recognition that climate change is increasing our exposure to hazards”.

The Royal Commission reported Australia’s increasing exposure was expected to more than double the costs currently attributable to disasters – from $18 billion to $39 billion a year by 2050.

PIA’s submission advised the Royal Commission that just ‘building back better’ is not enough.

“Australia needs to be prepared in a way that involves mutual responsibility between communities, their government and individuals that are most exposed to bushfire and other threats,” Mr O’Connor said.

“This requires sound planning – and a coherent national approach to our settlement strategy.”

He said there were many trade-offs to be made between accommodating lifestyle, enterprise, and protecting the landscape, habitat and human life.

He said his organisation took heart from the Royal Commission’s recommendation that all governments must “consider future disaster risk when making land-use planning decisions for new developments”.

Last week, Central Queensland firefighters said the main lessons learnt from last year’s fires were “how we can better collaborate with the community and ensure that our local fire brigades are better connected before the event and during the event”.