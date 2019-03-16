Menu
SLOW DOWN: This is a typical TET installation coming to a township on the Bruce Highway near you.
News

Township entry safety measures roll out along Bruce Highway

16th Mar 2019 11:53 AM
WORK is underway to improve safety at eight town entry points along the Bruce Highway between Miriam Vale and Marlborough.

Transport and Main Roads Regional Director, Dave Grosse said the Township Entry Treatments (TET) highlighted the change of speed limit from the highway, to the lower speed limits inside the towns.

"TET is a road safety treatment that includes signage and road marking at the entry point to communities. It is an effective visual reminder to the driver they need to slow down as they enter the town environment,” Mr Grosse said.

"Coloured road surface, widened painted median and shoulders, narrowed lane widths and retro-reflective raised pavement markers are included in the scope of works.”

"The eight treatments in Central Queensland would roll out from north to south at Marlborough, Yaamba, The Caves, Marmor, Mt Larcom, Benaraby, Bororen and Miriam Vale.”

He said the treatments had proven to be an effective road safety initiative internationally.

"These treatments have been installed in New Zealand and the United Kingdom. They've been found to be effective in reducing both vehicle speeds and the number and severity of road crashes.”

A pilot study was conducted at six towns in Queensland during 2015-16. Based on the pilot's success, there are now more than 20 towns across the state with town entry treatments.

The works began in February and are fully funded by the Australian Government through the $175.2 million Additional Funding for Black Spots, Rest Areas and Safety Upgrades package, which forms part of the jointly funded Bruce Highway Upgrade Program, the largest road infrastructure program in Queensland's history.

Dingo Road Services had been contracted to deliver the safety works.

"I urge all road users to remain vigilant and follow the direction of any traffic control on site for the safety of the workers and motorists,” Mr Grosse said.

For more information visit www.tmr.qld.gov.au or call the Rockhampton office on 4931 1500. For information on changed traffic conditions visit www.qldtraffic.qld.gov.au or phone 131940.

Townships with TETs already installed:

  • Gatton
  • Eidsvold
  • Gayndah
  • Walkerston
  • Wamuran
  • Ningi
  • Burnett Heads
  • Tin Can Bay
  • Nanango
  • Murgon
  • Rainbow Beach
  • Blackbutt
  • Walloon
  • Marian
  • Collinsville
  • Pittsworth
  • Killarney
  • Cabarlah
  • Wyreema
  • Tara
  • Greenmount
  • Yangan
  • Surat

Boonah

bruce highway township entry treatments transport and main roads
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

