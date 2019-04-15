Township sees more than 100mm, dam rises from record low

DOWN, NOT OUT: Water sports at Fairbairn Dam. Boating activities are still possible despite the low level.

GOLDEN rain has fallen in the Central Highlands, raising the level of concerningly low Fairbairn Dam.

The dam fell to a record low level of 11.6 per cent (151,321ML) last month - the lowest recorded capacity since the dam was constructed 47 years ago in 1972.

This was a difference of 0.2 per cent from the previous lowest recorded level of 11.8 per cent in December 2006.

After the rainfall last month, the level of Fairbairn Dam is 16.5 per cent or 215,000ML.

Governing body of the dam, Sunwater, told The Morning Bulletin they anticipate the storage level to continue to rise in May 2019.

"We understand the significant pressure drought conditions and low water allocations are having on our customers and continue to communicate with our customers regularly regarding water use and projected future water availability,” a Sunwater spokesperson said.

The current announced allocation for medium priority entitlement holders in the Nogoa Mackenzie Water Supply Scheme is 34 per cent and 100 per cent for high priority.

Central Highlands Regional Council is a high priority entitlement holder.

Water allocations for the 2019/20 water year will be announced on July 1, 2019 and will depend on the volume of water in Fairbairn Dam at that time, as well as variable factors such as predicted evaporation, seepage and use.

Fairbairn is one of Sunwater's largest dams within the region.

Even at its current capacity it continues to store greater volumes than other dams within the region.

A hazard warning was reissued in February and is still active for all recreational users and visitors to Lake Maraboon (Fairbairn Dam) to be aware of exposed and submerged hazards and exercise caution at all times: