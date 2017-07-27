Townsville accused hid in Rocky for three years

The man, 38, failed to appear in the Townsville Magistrates Court on June 17, 2014, on one charge of indecent treatment of a child under the age of 16 and one charge of carnal knowledge.

A MAN who had been on the run for three years was found to have been hiding his mother's Rockhampton home.

The man, 38, failed to appear in the Townsville Magistrates Court on June 17, 2014, on one charge of indecent treatment of a child under the age of 16 and one charge of carnal knowledge.

A warrant was executed in Rockhampton on Tuesday, taking the man into custody.

The man applied for bail in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday, as well as pleading guilty to breaches of bail and failing to appear in court.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said police located the man at a Park Avenue address.

She said he provided police with a false name, but once he was identified correctly, the outstanding warrant from Townsville was discovered.

Ms Marsden said he then told police he did not attend court in June 2014 as he believed his matter had been thrown out because there was no evidence for the charges laid in 2012.

Defence lawyer Mark Platt said because of the nature of the allegations, his client feared the victim's family members would threaten him with physical harm.

When Mr Platt went to order a brief of evidence, police prosecution advised the matter had reached committal hand up in the Townsville courts, therefore, there should already be a brief of evidence.

"He's been living with his mother,” Mr Platt said.

He said his client's bail application included he continue living at the Park Avenue address.

Police prosecution objected to the bail application on the grounds his criminal history, which crossed into two other states, showed he had issues complying with bail conditions and failing to appear.

"He is attempting to avoid dealing with these charges,” Ms Marsden said.

She said in 2014 he attempted to avoid arrest, which resulted in a charge of assaulting police.

Magistrate Catherine Benson ordered the man to pay $650 for the breaches and failure to appear.

She refused his bail application, agreeing he was a risk of not appearing and said that if convicted, he would face time in prison.