Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

VIDEO: City unit block at risk of collapse
News

VIDEO: City unit block at risk of collapse

by MADURA McCORMACK, TESS IKONOMOU
31st Jan 2019 2:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SET of units in Townsville City is at serious risk of collapse after its retaining walls and foundations collapsed.

Emergency services are on scene at the Stanley St complex.

It is understood Stanley St will soon be closed to traffic as rescue crews deal with the situation.

The unit complex at Stanley St is currently being evacuated by emergency services.

It is understood police are also evacuating residents from two homes that are downhill from the unit complex.

A Stanley Street unit complex is at risk of collapse as the wet weather floods the city. Photo: Tess Ikonomou
A Stanley Street unit complex is at risk of collapse as the wet weather floods the city. Photo: Tess Ikonomou

Ergon Energy are being called to assist in switching off power supply to the complex, as well as one or two neighbouring properties.

More to come.

editors picks townsville

Top Stories

    REVEALED: When you'll be able to use the hospital car park

    premium_icon REVEALED: When you'll be able to use the hospital car park

    Health Construction work began at the site in December 2017

    $1 for 28 days: this is our best deal yet

    $1 for 28 days: this is our best deal yet

    News It’s without doubt the best $1 you’ll spend all year.

    Livingstone/Rocky boundary dispute referred to commission

    premium_icon Livingstone/Rocky boundary dispute referred to commission

    News Commission to recommend how to settle ongoing dispute

    St Luke's new priest has a most unusual spiritual journey

    premium_icon St Luke's new priest has a most unusual spiritual journey

    News 'For me it's a strength and overall I wouldn't change much'