Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Townsville Correctional Centre is in lockdown after an officer was pricked with a syringe. File picture: Evan Morgan
Townsville Correctional Centre is in lockdown after an officer was pricked with a syringe. File picture: Evan Morgan
News

Jail in lockdown, staff walk off job after incident

by Thomas Chamberlin
28th Mar 2019 5:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TOWNSVILLE jail is in lockdown and prison officers have walked off the job after a colleague was pricked by a syringe today.

The Courier-Mail has been told the officer was assaulted by a prisoner, possibly in an exercise yard.

Together Union industrial service director Michael Thomas said it followed an assault of two officers yesterday who received facial injuries and bruising after finding drug paraphernalia and a makeshift weapon in a cell.

"Townsville members are outside the centre as we speak," he said.

"The prison is in lockdown.

"There is significant concern about their safety and steps are being considered across the state."

Prison officers have called for further safety measures including more staff at the state's overcrowded jails.

Townsville Correctional Centre is in lockdown after an officer was pricked with a syringe. File picture: Evan Morgan
Townsville Correctional Centre is in lockdown after an officer was pricked with a syringe. File picture: Evan Morgan

They say the number of assaults is increasing because of the increasing population and prisoners being forced to "double up" or share a cell.

Comment has been sought from Queensland Corrective Services.

More Stories

editors picks queensland crime queensland prisons

Top Stories

    Not in the top 20 cities? Strelow says 'game on'

    premium_icon Not in the top 20 cities? Strelow says 'game on'

    Business Rocky mayor taking Bernard Salt's predictions that Rocky won't make the top 20 Australian cities in 2054 as a challenge

    Rain drenched Western Queensland jumping for joy

    premium_icon Rain drenched Western Queensland jumping for joy

    News More than 250mm has fallen since Monday

    Pollies agree road upgrade needed after crash tragedy

    premium_icon Pollies agree road upgrade needed after crash tragedy

    News Both sides of politics want the road duplicated

    #FredtheEmu goes viral: Watch the videos and see why

    premium_icon #FredtheEmu goes viral: Watch the videos and see why

    Rural A Marlborough farming family have made an unlikely house pet