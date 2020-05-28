Townsville family mourns the loss of young life

The scene of a fatal traffic crash between a truck and car at Black River on Tuesday night. PICTURE: Craig Warhurst

A Townsville family is mourning the death of a young woman who was killed in a horror crash on a notorious stretch of road.

The 20-year-old woman was travelling north on the Bruce Highway when her small car and a semi-trailer collided at Black River on Tuesday night.

Shocking photographs from the scene show the crumpled sedan on the side of the Bruce Highway, doors ajar and bonnet completely destroyed. The truck, a Followmount Transport vehicle, left a 60m skid mark in the southbound lanes of the highway.

Forensic Crash Unit Investigators marked out the scene with cones and orange paint as they scoured through the area after the collision about 8.40pm.

Both lanes of the highway were closed for several hours.

The Brisbane woman, believed to have recently returned to Townsville, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the truck driver was assessed for minor injuries and taken to Townsville University Hospital.

She was the sole occupant in her vehicle.

Her family is reportedly from Townsville.

Police were reviewing highway CCTV and dashcam footage from the truck to piece together the final moments before the crash.

The woman is the fourth person to be killed on the stretch of highway at Black River in 10 months.

Townsville Easter Patrol Group Inspector Glenn Doyle said no charges have been laid over the crash.

