QBL Flames v Gold Coast Rollers
Townsville Fire land Aus Opals star

by TOWNSVILLE BULLETIN
3rd Jul 2019 11:38 AM
The Townsville Fire have scored a huge recruiting coup for the upcoming season, signing Abby Bishop for the 2019-20 WNBL season.

The London Olympian is a multiple-WNBL championship winner and was league MVP in 2015 while playing for Canberra Capitals.

"I'm really excited to be apart of the Fire for the upcoming season, I have heard so many wonderful things about the club, it has such a wonderful reputation in the league and is regarded as one of the premier teams," Bishop said.

"I am really looking forward to working with (Fire coach) Shannon (Seebohm) and being apart of the Townsville Fire's new era."

The signing of the 189cm 30-year-old is a massive coup for the Fire, with the club striving to bring the marquee player to the team

"To have a player of Abby's ability and stature in the Fire is huge for the program, she is a very intelligent player and is extremely versatile on the offensive end so I know she will fit well with how we want to play this season" Seebohm said.

Bishop currently is playing for the Flames in the QBL and is loving the North Queensland lifestyle with her daughter Zala, 5, who she adopted days after her sister gave birth to her.

"We really feel at home here in Townsville, so signing with the Fire feels like the right fit for Zala and I," Bishop said

Bishop was an Opals player at the 2010 FIBA World Championship ahead of winning bronze at the London Olympics. Bishop is off to Phoenix next month as part of the Opals squad as they prepare for next years Olympic campaign.

In the WNBA she won a championship at Seattle Storm alongside Opals legend Lauren Jackson.

"We are incredibly excited to have a player of Abby's calibre representing the club for the 2019/2020 season," Fire general manager Sam Pascoe said.

"She also brings us a wealth of experience as an Olympian, and also as a multiple WNBL and WNBA championship winner.

"Her fierce competitive instincts, along with her undoubted ability, make her a huge signing for us."

