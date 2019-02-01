Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police rescue an elderly from his Railway Ave home in Railway Estate. Picture: Zak Simmonds
Police rescue an elderly from his Railway Ave home in Railway Estate. Picture: Zak Simmonds
Weather

Elderly man rescued from inundated home

by Jacob Miley
1st Feb 2019 2:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ELDERLY man has been carried to safety by police officers after his Railway Estate property began to take on water.

Police responded to the incident on Railway Avenue just before 10am Friday.

It is understood about a foot of water was flowing through the man's home.

Police rescue an elderly from his Railway Ave home in Railway Estate. Picture: Zak Simmonds
Police rescue an elderly from his Railway Ave home in Railway Estate. Picture: Zak Simmonds


A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the man, believed to be in his 90s, was taken to a family member's car nearby.

Severe weather warnings remain current for Townsville and surrounding areas, with the region on high alert for significant flash flooding.

editors picks qld floods townsville

Top Stories

    For just under $1m you could own your own CQ hotel

    premium_icon For just under $1m you could own your own CQ hotel

    Property Fully refurbished, 10 accommodation rooms, outdoor beer garden that seats 150, 4-bedroom owners residence

    Rockhampton hotel sells for millions to Chinese investors

    premium_icon Rockhampton hotel sells for millions to Chinese investors

    News PIECE of CQ tourism and hospitality industry sells for $6.5 million

    $1 for 28 days: this is our best deal yet

    $1 for 28 days: this is our best deal yet

    News It’s without doubt the best $1 you’ll spend all year.

    Rocky home owner's 30-year flood dispute with council

    premium_icon Rocky home owner's 30-year flood dispute with council

    News He had no idea the property was in the path of water run-off