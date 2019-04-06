Menu
Leeann Chyrsilla Eatts arrives at Townsville Watch-House after being arrested in relation to the death of her two sons. Picture: Shae Beplate.
Crime

Mother denied bail over drowning deaths of sons

6th Apr 2019 11:57 AM
THE Queensland mother charged with manslaughter after her two sons were found dead in the Ross River has been refused bail.

The bodies of Barak Austral, 5, and Jhulio Sariago, 3, were found in Townsville's Ross River after wandering away from their home on February 25.

Just more than a month after the boys died, Leann Chyrsilla Eatts was yesterday charged with two counts of manslaughter, with police alleging her "gross negligence" resulted in their deaths.

 

After an extensive search, the boys were found submerged in a steep and deep cutaway of the Ross River in Cranbrook on the morning of February 26.

 

Mother Leeann Eatts at the smoking ceremony in memory of her sons (inset) Barak Austral, 5, and Jhulio Sariago, 3, who drowned in the Ross River. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Mother Leeann Eatts at the smoking ceremony in memory of her sons (inset) Barak Austral, 5, and Jhulio Sariago, 3, who drowned in the Ross River. Picture: Alix Sweeney

 

Eatts was remanded in custody to appear on May 17.

