Troops from the Australian Defence Force helping clean up Townsville suburbs affected by the Townsville floods. LBDR Christan Hughes and GNR Zac Bradbery
News

Man collapses in soldier’s arms during clean-up

by TESS IKONOMOU
12th Feb 2019 7:02 AM
TOWNSVILLE soldiers are braving the searing heat as they assist with the clean-up in the wake of the floods.

Personnel drawn from the 3rd Brigade were out across the city helping the council dispose of damaged furniture and hard waste.

3RAR starts cleaning out mud and furniture

Hundreds housed at Lavarack Barracks after being rescued by Army from Idalia and Oonoonba

Bombardier Brenton McQueen of the 4th Regiment, The Royal Australian Artillery nearly had to perform CPR on an elderly man who collapsed after raking his lawn.

"He passed out as I was holding him, we administered first aid got him in a recovery position," he said.

Major Colin Soane of 4Regt said a number of members had lost their own homes while they were working.

"Saw their families evacuated while they themselves were out here sandbagging and providing assistance," Maj Soane said.

"The overwhelming response from the people of Townsville has been one of gratitude, we have people coming door to door thanking us for help, brining soft-drink bottles of water."

Townsville City Council Deputy Mayor Les walker said the Army would continue to assist civil authorities for the next couple of days.

"They've done a great logistic plan to move forward," Cr Walker said.

Cr Walker said concerned residents could still reach out for help.

"They can still ring the council number, and we've got a Facebook account so there's plenty of options … plenty of opportunities for them to make contact and let us know exactly what's required in their area," he said.

