Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lucy Wieland faced a Townsville court on Thursday, October 18 on fraud charges. Source: Instagram
Lucy Wieland faced a Townsville court on Thursday, October 18 on fraud charges. Source: Instagram
Crime

Charges over cancer fundraising scam

by Chris Lees
18th Oct 2018 12:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TOWNSVILLE woman has been charged with fraud after receiving people's money through an alleged fundraising scam.

Police will allege 27-year-old Douglas woman Lucy Wieland received about $55,000 from GoFundMe while fraudulently claiming the funds would go towards treating her stage five ovarian cancer.

Hundreds of people donated to her cause to help with treatment.

Lu Wieland of Douglas has been charged with fraud. Picture: Zak Simmonds
Lu Wieland of Douglas has been charged with fraud. Picture: Zak Simmonds

The fundraising page is no longer active and a blog she was writing has been disabled too.

Ms Wieland claimed to the Townsville Bulletin she had just 12 months to live in August this year.

The 27-year-old Douglas woman was taken into custody yesterday afternoon and has been charged with fraud.

She appeared in Townsville Magistrates Court this morning.

Lucy Wieland faced a Townsville court on Thursday, October 18 on fraud charges. Source: Instagram
Lucy Wieland faced a Townsville court on Thursday, October 18 on fraud charges. Source: Instagram

Investigators believe several people may have donated to the fundraising page and would like to speak to anyone with information.

Townsville Crime Services Group Detective Inspector Chris Lawson said the woman was charged after a search warrant was done at a Townsville home.

"Yesterday afternoon police executed a search warrant at a Townsville address in relation to allegations that a crowd-funding arrangement had been made by a 27-year-old Townsville woman to source money to assist her financially in relation to cancer treatment she was receiving," he said.

"We will allege the female person is not the sufferer of cancer at the moment, and as such we have commenced proceedings to arrest her in relation to fraud."

Det Insp Lawson said the police received a tip-off from the community through Crime Stoppers.

"People in the community identified there were some problems with the story and we conducted investigations to establish the veracity of the claims made by this woman and how the funding was sourced."

GoFundMe has been contacted for comment.

cancer editors picks gofundme scam townsville

Top Stories

    JM Kelly liquidation 'gravely concerning' for whole region

    JM Kelly liquidation 'gravely concerning' for whole region

    Business "The loss of any jobs and supply chain work will be felt deeply by our whole community."

    Highway to be closed for several hours after truck fire

    Highway to be closed for several hours after truck fire

    News UPDATE: Diversions in place for light vehicles.

    Minister’s call to spill agitators: ‘Show some guts’

    premium_icon Minister’s call to spill agitators: ‘Show some guts’

    Politics LNP Minister Michelle Landry calls out agitators

    CQ students take winning performance to Brisbane competition

    premium_icon CQ students take winning performance to Brisbane competition

    News "Usually it doesn't happen to schools like us”

    Local Partners