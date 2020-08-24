Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Kilkivan man allegedly told his neighbour he looked like ‘s---’ and then slapped him in the face, following a neighbourhood dispute. File photo
The Kilkivan man allegedly told his neighbour he looked like ‘s---’ and then slapped him in the face, following a neighbourhood dispute. File photo
News

‘Toxic’ Gympie region neighbours’ dispute turns violent

Maddie Manwaring
24th Aug 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A KILKIVAN man who police allege assaulted his neighbour and abused Gympie officers was in a "toxic" situation according to his lawyer.

On June 11, police were called after Mark David Ward, 48, approached his neighbour when he arrived home, and allegedly told him "you look like s--- in your old age".

"You're the s---, mate," the neighbour replied.

Police allege Ward then struck his neighbour across the face, hitting his eye and cheek and knocking his glasses off, before returning to his yard.

The police also said Ward's neighbour had CCTV cameras installed on his property which captured the offence.

It is alleged while being interviewed about the incident at the Kilkivan police station, Ward became argumentative and uncooperative with police, and said 'f--- you' to them before leaving.

Ward faced the Gympie Magistrates Court this week and initially pleaded guilty to one charge of unlawful assault, however after he claimed the situation was different to what was presented in court and that he was provoked, Magistrate Chris Callaghan refused to accept the plea.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Ward's lawyer claimed there were "toxic circumstances" between the neighbours, and there had been a lead up to the incident.

The court heard Ward claimed he had been moving his rubbish bins when his neighbour drove down the street, and swerved close enough to him that he thought he would be run over.

Mr Callaghan adjourned the matter to September 28.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

WATCH: Mary Valley Highway crash scene 'ongoing'

The horror crashes that 'stay with' this veteran Gympie cop

Guess who is COVID safe and coming to Gympie?

alleged assault gympie crime gympie magistrates court kilkivan
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Supermarket fight over refusing cancer treatment

        Premium Content Supermarket fight over refusing cancer treatment

        News A MAN got into an argument with his partner in the middle of a supermarket.

        ROCKY EXPO: How good are these cameras?

        Premium Content ROCKY EXPO: How good are these cameras?

        News Police were able to access security footage of crimes using neighbours’ camera from...

        Rural fire brigade’s $6000 windfall

        Premium Content Rural fire brigade’s $6000 windfall

        News HERE’S what the money will be used for.

        UPDATE: Car flipped onto its roof in Nth Rocky crash

        Premium Content UPDATE: Car flipped onto its roof in Nth Rocky crash

        News Emergency services have been called to a two-vehicle crash this afternoon.