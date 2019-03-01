Menu
DRONE: Bruce Highway upgrade at the Sunshine Motorway onramp.
Environment

Toxic waste found in material sprayed near Bruce Hwy

by Staff writers
1st Mar 2019 12:10 PM
A "COMPOSTING blanket" containing unsafe chemicals has been removed after it was sprayed beside an upgraded section of the Bruce Highway on the Sunshine Coast.

The composting material, supplied by waste-recycling company Nugrow, was found to contain unsafe levels of chemicals used in toxic firefighting foam.

A Transport Department spokesman said Nugrow removed the trail blanket after the material was found to have breached national health guidelines.

Nugrow is currently under investigation for receiving almost a million litres of stormwater and sludge contaminated with per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) from an air force base in Queensland.

The company has declined to comment on how much material was removed or where it was taken.

But in a statement to The Australian, Nugrow said its compost was "absolutely safe and meets Australian standards, and state and national guidelines".

 

NuGrow organic waste recycling.
NuGrow organic waste recycling. Contributed

"The material supplied to CR2SM (Caloundra Road to Sunshine Motorway) also met these standards and guidelines,'' the spokesman told The Australian.

"The prevalence of PFAS in everyday household and commercial products means trace amounts are found in waste streams that contribute to the production of most compost. All compost is tested before leaving our facilities. The test results confirm our products are compliant with PFAS limits."

Nugrow was issued an environmental protection order in 2017 after receiving 940,000 litres of stormwater from the RAAF base at Amberley.

It also faced allegations it was selling compost to the public that was mixed with material containing the chemicals.

The company has denied any wrongdoing and has rejected all allegations and is fighting the environmental protection order in the Planning Environment Court.

