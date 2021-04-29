Toy that landed boy in ICU revealed

A seemingly harmless stuffed toy, which family say was purchased at the Sea World theme park, has been seized by police as a motionless six-year-old boy lies in hospital on life support.

The family of Deklan Labington-MacDonald are "angry" over the mishap and have called on police to investigate the incident and the safety of the toy.

In response, the theme park has pulled the toy from its shelves and reached out to the family to offer their support.

Nerang six-year-old Deklan Babington-MacDonald will have his life support turned off within 48 hours. Photo: Supplied

Deklan was critically injured on Anzac Day at his Nerang home and taken to ICU at Queensland Children's Hospital where he has remained on life support.

Doctors overnight have told his distraught mother Lauren Babington that the machines keeping her son alive will be turned off within 48 hours.

Cousin Lea Williams said the toy was a penguin wearing a harness that had a "stiff" long lead, and claimed it had been seized by police.

She said the toy was bought for Deklan four days before the accident.

The boy was critically injured by a toy, similar to the one pictured, with the family describing the object as a ‘penguin on a harness attached to a stiff lead.’ Picture: Supplied

"It was a toy bought from SeaWorld on the Gold Coast," Ms Williams told NCA NewsWire.

" … it had a long lead that was made stiff with a pole but the pole came out.

"It broke and turned into basically a long rope with a loop on the end. In a very short amount of time Deklan became entangled.

"The police took it away."

Deklan Babington-Macdonald will have his life support turned off after a mishap with a toy penguin sold at Sea World.

Police have confirmed they attended a Nerang address on Anzac Day following reports a six-year-old child was "found unresponsive".

However, they would not comment on whether the toy had been seized nor if an investigation was underway.

"There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident," they told NCA Newswire.

"There is no further information we can release about the incident at this time."

Sea World theme park has been contacted for comment over the plush penguin that is being blamed for critically injuring Deklan Babington-MacDonald. Picture: Regi Varghese

Ms Williams said the family was too consumed with Deklan's fate to focus on the safety of the toy, although they hope police investigate and SeaWorld management respond accordingly.

"We are just reeling and we are struggling to come to terms with how it occurred," she said.

"It was a toy that was bought four days earlier from SeaWorld. It ended up being really dangerous and we are really angry, but we haven't got our heads around it and can't focus on it."

"The police were investigating, they took the toy with them and we hope they follow through with that," she added.

"When the family has the capacity to look into it more and follow it up they will, but we are focusing on Deklan right now."

The toy had been purchased from Sea World four days before the incident. Picture: Adam Head

A Village Roadshow Theme Parks spokesman said the company was "distressed" to learn about Deklan's tragic accident.

"We need to understand the circumstances around what was occurred and will be fully cooperating with any investigation," the spokesman said.

"As our number one priority is always health and safety, we have removed the toy in question from sale at this time.

"We will also be reaching out to Deklan's family to offer support... We will not be making any further comment until all the facts are known."

Ms Babington has been keeping a bedside vigil as extended family members rushed from interstate to provide comfort and pray for the six-year-old.

His aunt, Caity MacDonald, told family and friends on Facebook the shattering news that doctors had decided to withdraw life support.

"Lauren (Deklan's mum) has asked me to share that the doctors have advised that Deklan is beyond recovery. Deklan's life support will be withdrawn in the next 48 hours," Caitlin posted on social media.

"As you can understand this is a devastating time for the family so please respect their privacy and understand they won't be able to talk on the phone.

"They are reading the messages of support and appreciate all the love and kindness shown by the community."

Ms Williams organised a fundraiser page which was initially to assist the family through Deklan's medical treatment. The money will now be used for the boy's funeral.

