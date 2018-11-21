Menu
Wayne Whalan, Kym Petterson and Rikki Olufson of Pickers Vinyl and Canvas with the huge 4.5mx4.5m Toyah sign. PHOTO: PETER CARRUTHERS
Crime

New signs the latest bid to find Toyah’s killer

by Peter Carruthers
21st Nov 2018 5:10 AM
HUGE billboard-sized signs will soon be attracting large numbers of motorists on the Captain Cook Highway in attempts to collar a killer.

One sign measuring 4.5x4.5m printed by Inspired Signs will be erected on a farm shed between the Yorkeys Knob roundabout and the Cairns Cart Hire and Lasertag Centre.

Company owner Adam Symes said the high visibility of the signs would maximiser the message urging motorists to contact Crime Stoppers with any information that could lead the arrest of Toyah Cordingley's killer.

"This is keeping it in people's minds and keeping it fresh so if something comes to mind they will call Crime Stoppers," he said.

"I have daughters getting toward that age and it's scary that this can happen." He said the family has backed the appeal for information.

    Local Partners