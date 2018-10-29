Ghost beach deserted after murder

THE spectre of Toyah Cordingley's chilling murder is keeping people away from Wangetti Beach despite police lifting their crime scene.

Investigators have reopened the beach after keeping constant vigil over the site since the 24-year-old Cairns woman's body was discovered on Monday.

The idyllic and secluded stretch of oceanfront was deserted at noon today but for a solitary man carrying a bunch of flowers.

Meanwhile nearby beach Palm Cove was packed with weekend sun-chasers making the most of the clear skies.

Police are still urging anybody with information about Ms Cordingley's murder to come forward, no matter how inconsequential it may seem.

They are particularly appealing to a family seen picnicking at the southern carpark of Wangetti

Photos believed to be among the last taken of murdered 24-year-old Cairns woman Toyah Cordingley have emerged on social media after she manned a camel dairy stall at the Barr St Markets in Earlville on Saturday. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

Beach on the day she was believed to have been killed to come forward.

Reports suggest the family left the area about 1.30pm and may have seen something of interest.

Investigators have called on the public to contact police if they noticed anything unusual, such as someone with unexplained movements, unexplained injuries or damaged clothes last Sunday between 12pm and 7pm.

A man carrying flowers for murdered 24-year-old Cairns woman Toyah Cordingley cuts a lonely figure on Wangetti Beach. PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS

They are also seeking people with photographs taken in the Wangetti Beach area and surrounds from 12pm to 7pm on October 21, as the area from Rex Lookout, the southern carpark or beach area are popular spots for photographers.

"We have received some dashcam footage and I'd like to thank the public for that but we continue to appeal for more from motorists travelling along the Captain Cook Hwy, between Kewarra Beach and Port Douglas, on Sunday between 12pm and 7pm to come forward," Detective Inspector Sonia Smith said.