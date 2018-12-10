Menu
Detectives are investigating the homicide of Toyah Cordingley. Picture: Facebook
Crime

Speculation hurts Toyah case: cops

by Pete Martinelli
10th Dec 2018 5:37 AM
A FRESH wave of social-media speculation and debate has erupted after news that a suspect in the Toyah Cordingley murder case may have fled to India.

Queensland Police have not commented other than to try to dampen rumour mongering.

"The Queensland Police Service will not be providing anything further other than the investigation is continuing," a QPS spokesman said.

"Speculation surrounding elements of the investigation are not helpful and have the potential to jeopardise it."

Following reports that a male Indian nurse may be investigated as a suspect, social media posts have condemned the reports as racial profiling. Other posts have requested the Cordingley family be spared direct messages.

"Stop right now," one post declared. "They're overwhelmed."

Toyah's father Darren Gardiner condemned the misinformation. "l sat here reading it and watching the news like the average person and to hear on the news we have been told of the details what rubbish," Mr Gardiner posted.

"According to Win News we will be brought in to be briefed on any more details of the investigation … the police haven't contacted us this morning so do really think they'd be telling the media that before they tell us, more rubbish."

