Police are on the lookout
Toyota stolen from Capricorn Coast overnight

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@news.com.au
27th Jan 2021 7:38 AM
A Yeppoon resident woke this morning to find their Toyota Camry missing.

Police are on the lookout for the 2009 silver vehicle.

The consequences of car theft are being felt throughout Queensland, as residents learn of the alleged murder of a couple in Alexandra Hills.

They were run into by a young man who allegedly stole the Toyota Landcruiser he was driving.

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/couple-walking-dog-killed-minutes-after-road-rage/4185837/

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

