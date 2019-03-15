Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Roma Police have seized Gelblasters used in an attack on teachers and students.
Roma Police have seized Gelblasters used in an attack on teachers and students. Contributed
Crime

Toys seized after drive-by shooting

Ellen Ransley
by
15th Mar 2019 11:04 AM | Updated: 1:51 PM

A TEACHER and nine students were victims of a drive-by gelblaster shooting this week, prompting calls from police to use the toys carefully.

The incident occurred about 9.50am on Wednesday outside the Roma State College Senior Campus' Jubilee Hall.

The toy, which is legal in Queensland and available for purchase, has a similar appearance to an assault rifle.

Roma's Acting Officer in Charge Steve Ockey said the passenger fired the gel pellets while the driver was operating the vehicle down Cottell Street, as they passed the hall.

He said it was lucky nobody has been injured.

"The presence of these items in a public place could be classified as an offence," he said.

"These are toys which the community should remember to utilise in a safe, private place, not in a public environment where they have the potential to inspire fear and cause safety concerns."

Police are investigating the matter, and are likely to press charges.

More Stories

drive-by shooting editors picks gel blaster qps

Top Stories

    Huge Rocky levee project gets final green light

    premium_icon Huge Rocky levee project gets final green light

    Politics 150 businesses and 1500 homes set to stay dry during major floods with funding announced for crucial infrastructure

    • 15th Mar 2019 1:46 PM
    Cyclists to light up velodrome in Rocky Cup on Wheels

    premium_icon Cyclists to light up velodrome in Rocky Cup on Wheels

    Cycling & MTB Father, two daughters among 68 competitors taking on annual event

    • 15th Mar 2019 1:21 PM
    Mining families’ message to student protesters

    premium_icon Mining families’ message to student protesters

    Education Class war: Bush kids fear for jobs as city students protest coal mines

    Why CQ's economy is shaping up for a good year

    premium_icon Why CQ's economy is shaping up for a good year

    Business Peter Fraser expects to see a 'fairly buoyant' economy