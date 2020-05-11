Toyworld expands as Rocky store sales surge

Meaghan Boyce from Toyworld says puzzles and Lego have been strong sellers during the self-isolation period.

IN LESS than four years of operation, Toyworld Rockhampton has smashed sales targets and been awarded the number one store across the franchise multiple times.

To keep up with the demand, they are expanding.

The Red Hill business is relocating across the centre, to between Rocky Pet World and Pillow Talk, a building that is going to be double the size of the current one.

The new store will allow the local owners, husband and wife team Dennis and Katrina Boyce, to have more floor space.

Dennis said at the current store they already had quite a large range but it made it quite congested for customers to move around.

Katrina and Dennis Boyce in Toyworld's new store which is under construction in Red Hill Home Centre

The new space, which was occupied by Home Furniture years back, had been vacant for a while.

Dennis and Katrina were using the space at Christmas for storage for the extra stock and realised it would be a good opportunity to expand there.

There are a few surprises in the works for the new store and there will be more of a range in the premium products and “a bit more of everything”. There will also be a new Lego area and some models, statues and few other extras from suppliers.

Toyworld Rockhampton supports nine staff, plus the owners, and the new larger store means it can give the casual staff more hours.

The team is slowly moving stock over and fitting out the new store for it to be open by June 1, when the Christmas lay-by catalogue is released.

In the meantime, it has been serving swarms of customers who have been coming in looking for things to do while they are stuck at home.

Dennis said puzzles had been flying off the shelves, not just locally but across Australia and suppliers were out of stock as well.

“There are no puzzles left in Australia, no supplier has them,” he said.

Other popular boredom busters have been Lego, which is also low in stock across the country, craft, playdough and board games.

“A lot of people have been staying at home in isolation playing board games and getting off the screens,” Dennis said. “It’s a bit funny because you understand what is happening with other businesses and what they are going through but we’re going well.”

