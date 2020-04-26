Toilet papers future down the drain as market flushed

Michelle Landry - A rare sight during the last month, fully stocked with toilet paper at Woolworths Yeppoon last Friday!

IT WOULD appear Central Queensland's toilet paper hoarders have gone on strike.

Facebook reports show overstocked shelves of toilet paper at Gracemere, Allenstown and Yeppoon Woolworths stores.

Even Capricornia MP Michelle Landry took to social media to express her joy at seeing such soft layers of joy.

Michelle Landry: A rare sight during the last month, fully stocked with toilet paper at Woolworths Yeppoon last Friday!

Fellow Capricorn Coast resident Debbie Duane said "Heaven".

Meanwhile, motorists are also reporting great news across the region with many of the service stations finally dropping fuel prices to under $1 per litre.

These are prices we haven't enjoyed since the early 2000s.

And it's driving people to Bunnings for more bargains with reports people were lined up down the building's outside wall trying to get in to the hardware and outdoor living store.