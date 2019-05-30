Track and security work go hand in hand for Mann

Dylan Mann graduated with a Cert II in Rail Infrastructure at the EnergySkills graduation on Thursday

Dylan Mann graduated with a Cert II in Rail Infrastructure at the EnergySkills graduation on Thursday Jann Houley

DYLAN Mann began his graduation ceremony with a didgeridoo performance on Thursday morning.

He was one of ten Rockhampton residents taking a big step towards a career in the growing transport industry when they graduated with a Cert II in Rail Infrastructure from EnergySkills Qld.

The group consisted of eight men and two women, aged between 19 and 45, mainly from indigenous backgrounds.

One of nine siblings, the Darumbal man said working in his family's security firm went hand in hand with getting his ticket to do track work.

"There's lots of opportunity in Rockhampton in both security and railway work,” he said.

"Having said that, if I have to outside of town a few hours for work, I wouldn't mind.”

Participants completed five weeks theory and two weeks practical training with Energy Skills Queensland to earn the required qualification to gain work as a track workers.

They also completed the rail operator inductions and pre-employment medical checks to get their industry card.

"We learned a lot about safety, such as being inside the rail corridor,” Mr Mann said.

"The course gave me a lot of confidence to apply for track work and maybe to study for the Cert III in the future.”

Graduates had the opportunity, during the graduation ceremony at Frenchville Sports Club, to meet with representatives from the industry who are seeking workers for future rail maintenance and track laying projects.

A recent Australasian Rail Association report forecast over $100 billion in urban and freight rail projects over the next ten years, and a skill shortage up to 700,000 people.

The Career Start Rails program was funded by the Queensland Government through its Skilling Queenslanders for Work initiative.