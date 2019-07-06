Track closures cause major delays

Commuters are experiencing 1.5 hour delays due to track closures to the Gold Coast. Picture: Supplied

FRUSTRATED public transport users are experiencing delays that are doubling their expected trip time due to track work and disorganised replacement buses today.

TransLink have closed tracks on the Beenleigh, Gold Coast, Cleveland, Ipswich/Rosewood and Springfield lines for the whole weekend for scheduled maintenance.

However, commuters are complaining the buses provided by TransLink to replace the trains are causing complete chaos and major delays.

Commuters waiting for replacement buses in the Brisbane CBD. Picture: Supplied

One commuter travelling to the Gold Coast from Brisbane said after an hour of being moved from bus to bus she still hadn't left Brisbane.

"I am almost an hour into my journey and I haven't even left the city," she said.

"I didn't expect a 1.5 hour train trip might take up to three hours or even more."

TransLink have been contacted for comment.