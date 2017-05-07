Track-side glamour at triumphant Callaghan Park race return

L-R Pia McKee, Natalie Troiani, Kirby Bunt and Anna Reeve at the Rockhampton Grammar Race Day.

PUNTERS were back on the Callaghan Park track yesterday for the Rockhampton Grammar School Race Day.

The event marked the first since the race since the April flood inundated the course, causing more than $300,000 in damages.

It's now business as usual at the racecourse, with all the facilities open and ready for the race season ahead.

Race goers glammed up for the six-card event, with floral prints and bold colours taking front and centre.

Check out some of the track-side fashion in our gallery below.

The Rocky Amateurs meeting will take centre stage at next Saturday's CQARC Race Day.