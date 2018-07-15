Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tracy Grimshaw posted two makeup-free selfies.
Tracy Grimshaw posted two makeup-free selfies.
Celebrity

Tracy Grimshaw hits back at paps with makeup-free selfie

15th Jul 2018 3:00 PM

TRACY Grimshaw has posted a makeup-free selfie on Instagram to thwart paparazzo's who were trying to capture unflattering photos of her.

The A Current Affair host shared two photos with her fans and accompanied them with a tongue in cheek caption.

"Paps are in my street again so here's a free shot of what they're after: without make up or hair done, looking unkempt and flushed from working, preferably with #restingbitchface, work clothes covered in furkid hair, and maybe some horse snot thrown in.

"Now the mags and websites don't have to pay to have me stalked by strange men to get this pic. I'll buy a selfie stick so next time I can give you full length, because they like those. Especially from behind. Leave it with me."

Grimshaw's fans praised her post and congratulated the TV presenter for standing up to the paparazzi.

"Great response to their presence … a close up without a telephoto lens. You go girl!" wrote one person.

"Good on you! What a shame you can't just be you and have some respect and privacy!" another fan wrote.

Grimshaw was recently nominated for a Gold Logie but lost out to Family Feud host, Grant Denyer.

Grimshaw isn't the only Aussie star who has posted a makeup-free selfie lately.

The Project's Lisa Wilkinson received more than 20,000 likes when she posted a before and after photo on Instagram after the Logies.

 

Lisa Wilkinson captioned this photo with: Like I said, smoke and mirrors.
Lisa Wilkinson captioned this photo with: Like I said, smoke and mirrors.

Related Items

paparazzi photos selfies tracy grimshaw

Top Stories

    GALLERY:Crowds flocked to Rocky clubs to celebrate RiverFest

    GALLERY:Crowds flocked to Rocky clubs to celebrate RiverFest

    Community THOUSANDS packed the streets of Rocky after a successful weekend

    'No apology': Mayor hits back at Rocky budget criticism

    premium_icon 'No apology': Mayor hits back at Rocky budget criticism

    Politics STRELOW stands her ground despite budget backlash

    Anti-Adani protesters make bold statement at Rocky festival

    Anti-Adani protesters make bold statement at Rocky festival

    Politics DOZENS urged Strelow to withdraw $15.5M pledge for Adani airport

    COLD SNAP: Rocky shivers through coldest day of the year

    COLD SNAP: Rocky shivers through coldest day of the year

    Weather IF you thought it was cold last night, you were right!

    • 15th Jul 2018 2:29 PM

    Local Partners