Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Deputy Premier and Treasurer Jackie Trad. Picture: Annette Dew
Queensland Deputy Premier and Treasurer Jackie Trad. Picture: Annette Dew
Politics

Trad no certainty to fill in as Premier

Domanii Cameron
by and JESSICA MARSZALEK,DOMANII CAMERON,SARAH VOGLER,JACK MCKAY
3rd Sep 2019 10:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DEPUTY Premier Jackie Trad has left open the possibility of not acting as premier if the corruption watchdog has not reported back on her by the end of the week.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will leave for Switzerland and France on an Olympic bid on Saturday and has insisted she'll leave her deputy in charge, as is convention, despite an integrity cloud over her.

Asked today if she would fill in, Ms Trad said the Premier had made her position clear.

"I also know that the chair of the CCC (Crime and Corruption Commission) gave evidence to the PCCC a couple of weeks ago," she told reporters ahead of the opening of regional Parliament in Townsville.

"We'll see what happens this week."

CCC Chair Alan MacSporran has indicated his assessment would be complete this or next week.

Ms Trad was asked what would happen if the CCC decided to launch an investigation into her Woolloongabba property purchase and surrounding issues while she was in the top job.

"We'll wait until we see what happens this week and we'll deal with it when it happens," she said.

Asked whether she might suggest to the Premier to choose someone else if the CCC still hadn't finalised it's assessment of her matter, she repeated: "We'll wait until then."

The Deputy Premier said there was "a void" on the public record regarding her side of the story and she looked forward to filling that after the CCC's decision.

"I certainly will want to put my side of this whole saga, if I can put it this way," she said.

"I think it's important. It has attracted a lot of public commentary, fuelled by the LNP and I think it's only important, and particularly for the sake of my family that I have an opportunity to tell my side of the story."

More Stories

annastacia palaszcuk jackie trad queensland parliament

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Man in custody after Depot Hill stabbing

    premium_icon UPDATE: Man in custody after Depot Hill stabbing

    Breaking 9.20am: A man aged 38 received a stab wound to the chest

    UPDATE: Cap Coast fire to continue burning for next few days

    UPDATE: Cap Coast fire to continue burning for next few days

    News QFES has advised people in the area will be affected by smoke

    Big plans revealed for vacant Aurizon rail workshop site

    premium_icon Big plans revealed for vacant Aurizon rail workshop site

    News Masterplan aims to revitalise and explore a new future for the site

    Surprise winner named as CQ's favourite watering hole

    premium_icon Surprise winner named as CQ's favourite watering hole

    News Diverse demographic are attracted to the drinking establishment.