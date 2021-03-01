Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Aaron David Marriage outside court. Picture: Jerad Williams
Aaron David Marriage outside court. Picture: Jerad Williams
Crime

Tradie accused of threatening to ‘mow down’ Premier

by Lea Emery
1st Mar 2021 2:08 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A NERANG man accused to threatening the Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young had his matter delayed in order for more information to be provided to defence.

Aaron Marriage appeared briefly in the Southport Magistrates Court on Monday morning where he faced charges of using a carriage service to make threats to kill.

Aaron David Marriage outside court. Picture: Jerad Williams
Aaron David Marriage outside court. Picture: Jerad Williams

It is alleged the bricklayer threatened to "mow down" Ms Palaszczuk and Dr Young on a Facebook post made in September last year.

Defence lawyer Nic Tobin, of Nic Tobin Legal, asked for the matter to be adjourned until April 19 so a brief of evidence could be obtained.

 

lea.emery@news.com.au

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Tradie accused of threatening to 'mow down' Premier

annastacia palaszczuk crime editors picks threat

Just In

    PM speaks on national shame

    PM speaks on national shame
    • 1st Mar 2021 1:22 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Heavily pregnant woman among 11 in serious crash

        Premium Content Heavily pregnant woman among 11 in serious crash

        Breaking Paramedics are assessing 12 patients with all lanes closed on the Bruce Highway.

        Woman in serious condition after car rolls into tree

        Premium Content Woman in serious condition after car rolls into tree

        Breaking She was transported to Rockhampton Hospital.

        LOOK: Rockhampton Triathlon in photos

        Premium Content LOOK: Rockhampton Triathlon in photos

        Sport Special achievement for family duo at Fitzroy Frogs annual event.

        BUSTED: Yeppoon drink-drivers front court

        Premium Content BUSTED: Yeppoon drink-drivers front court

        News Here is the latest list of people who were caught out.