Tradie for a Day workshop prepares high schoolers for work

Rockhampton State High School students traded places Wednesday, donning high vis gear and getting on the tools.

The hands-on ‘Tradie for a Day’ workshop was run by the Queensland Resources Council’s education arm, the Queensland Minerals and Energy Academy.

It encouraged Year 10 students to consider a VET or STEM pathway to a job in the resources sector.

Tradie for a Day at Rockhampton State High School 2021

The QRC described itself as Queensland’s peak body for coal, metal and gas explorers, producers and suppliers.

It said the sector contributes one in every five dollars to the state economy, sustains one in six Queensland jobs, supports more than 15,000 businesses and contributes to more than 1,200 community organisations - “all from 0.1 per cent of Queensland’s land mass”.

The workshop was supported by Bravus Mining and Resources and offered students the chance to learn more about auto electrics, pneumatics, mechanics, drawing and aptitude testing.

“Rockhampton is one of our regional employment hubs and so it is important that we provide local children the chance to benefit from our support,” Bravus Mining and Resources Chief Executive Officer, David Boshoff said.

Tradie for a Day at Rockhampton State High School 2021

“We want them to know about the many opportunities open to them in our sector, that can potentially bring them back to their home towns and keep regional communities strong, while building the skilled workforce that we need.”

Hastings Deering industry representatives also attended the workshop, sharing their career experiences in resources and providing advice on how students can achieve their goals.

QRC director of education, skills and diversity Katrina-Lee Jones said job opportunities in the mining sector have grown by 15 per cent over the 12 months to February this year.

QRC media release

“That’s more than 10,000 additional jobs created over the past year despite COVID-19, which shows just how strong, resilient and ready the resources sector is to take on skilled people with a VET or STEM background,” she said.

Rockhampton State High School principal Kirsten Dwyer said she was delighted to welcome QMEA and Bravus to the school.

“We believe our students can achieve anything so this event will help provide a foundation for achievement in STEM and trade careers,” she said.

The QMEA encourages a talent pipeline of employees into VET and STEM-related careers, with a focus on female and Indigenous participation.

Currently engaging with 80 schools, the QMEA is part of the Gateway to Industry Schools Program, supported and funded by the Queensland Government.