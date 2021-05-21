Tradie goes viral after yard mistake

A young Melbourne tradie became an overnight TikTok star after an "embarrassing" mix-up saw him rip up the wrong backyard.

Dreigan Fisher arrived at an address in Melbourne's Cranbourne West ahead of his boss and began work on the backyard.

Unfortunately for Mr Fisher, he didn't know the house he was working on shared the same street number with a home three doors down, where the job was actually meant to be taking place.

The 22-year-old posted videos of his mistake to TikTok, making him an overnight internet sensation.

Dreigan Fisher became an overnight online sensation after posting a video of his mistake to TikTok. Picture: A Current Affair

"Before posting the video I had zero followers," he told A Current Affair.

Mr Fisher now has thousands TikTok followers and his videos have a combined total of more than a million views.

"What a way to start the day," the tradie says in the video.

"I get a text to say 37, I wait for the client to come in with the excavator, waited for Tyler, pulled up the pavers, only to find up there's a 37 all the way down there too.

"I've just gone to a complete strangers house, got them to open up the shed, pulled up their pavers, waited for my boss, just to find out it's the wrong house. F**k."

The tradie began pulling up pavers before he realised his mistake. Picture: TikTok/@dafishaaa

He was horrified once he realised what he had done. Picture: TikTok/@dafishaaa

The incident occurred at the intersection of Killearn Ave with Faolan Way and in another unfortunate turn of events, both homes had planned renovations on Monday, which is why the resident didn't question Mr Fisher starting work on the backyard.

Thankfully, homeowner William Pere wasn't upset by the mix-up, telling A Current Affair he was expecting a tradesperson the same day to provide a quote on a shed.

"(My partner) thought that was the guy that was doing the shed," he said.

Mr Pere said it isn't the first time the confusing street layout has caused issues, with mail frequently getting sent to the wrong house.

The house that Mr Fisher went to. Picture: TikTok/@dafishaaa

Just three doors down was the house the work was actually meant to be done on. Picture: TikTok/@dafishaaa

Tyler Brooks, who owns Tyler's Landscapes and employs Mr Fisher, said he blamed the mistake on the "stupid set up" of the street, not on his employee.

"It's a really stupid set up because it's all part of the one block of units but the end unit belongs to a different street but has the same number 37," he told news.com.au.

"Dreigan is a loyal worker who doesn't answer back, just does what he's told. As you saw, he did what I asked. It was just unfortunate that there was another 37, 3 houses away," he continued.

"Can't blame him he did everything right."

In another video posted to TikTok, Mr Brooks can be heard explaining the situation while a clearly shocked Mr Fisher covers his face with his hands.

"Get a load of this. I'm running late so he [Dreigan] comes in and starts moving things and ripping up pavers, but what he didn't know was that's actually the wrong house," Mr Brooks says.

He then walks down the street to show how close the other number 37 is before explaining they would have to fix the pavers Mr Fisher had ripped up.

Originally published as Tradie goes viral after yard mistake