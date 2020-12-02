Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A tradie is fighting for life following a horror worksite incident that was initially reported as a gas bottle exploding.
A tradie is fighting for life following a horror worksite incident that was initially reported as a gas bottle exploding.
News

Tradie injured in horror worksite incident

by Erin Lyons
2nd Dec 2020 2:27 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A tradie has been taken to hospital in a critical condition after being struck in the face with metal at a construction site in Sydney's north west on Wednesday.

The horror incident on Shirley Street in Carlingford was initially reported as a gas bottle explosion, NSW Ambulance said.

Four crews, including the CareFlight helicopter, were dispatched to the scene just before 12.15pm.

"Initial reports suggested it was a gas explosion, however, after arriving, it was identified the man had been struck by metal," a spokesman said.

A tradie suffered facial injuries after being struck by metal and was taken to hospital in a critical condition. Picture: 7 News
A tradie suffered facial injuries after being struck by metal and was taken to hospital in a critical condition. Picture: 7 News

Paramedics treated the 44-year-old man for significant facial injuries and he was taken to Westmead Hospital in a critical condition.

"Incidents at worksite can be extremely complex and it shows just how quickly any situation can change," NSW Ambulance Duty Operation Manager Jennine Kiely said.

"Bystanders did a great job coming to the man's aid.

"Paramedics were able to work together with other emergency services under these tense conditions to do everything they can for the patient."

A SafeWork NSW spokesperson said the incident was being investigated.

"SafeWork's enquiries are ongoing, and further comment is not available at this time," they said.

Originally published as Tradie injured in horror worksite incident

He was rushed to Westmead Hospital. Picture: 7 News
He was rushed to Westmead Hospital. Picture: 7 News
accident workplace

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gel blasters surge in popularity for Christmas

        Premium Content Gel blasters surge in popularity for Christmas

        News “Come out for just one session and you’ll realise how unfit you’ve become, staying at home.”

        BREAKING: Rocky caught up in alleged prostitution ring

        Premium Content BREAKING: Rocky caught up in alleged prostitution ring

        Breaking At least 25 people have been arrested in relation to the syndicate.

        VIDEO: Teen arrested, school fire damage cost soars to $10K+

        Premium Content VIDEO: Teen arrested, school fire damage cost soars to $10K+

        Crime Rockhampton police arrested an 18-year-old man and are looking for another offender...

        Paramedics, police at CBD crash

        Premium Content Paramedics, police at CBD crash

        Breaking Paramedics responded to a two-vehicle crash in the Rockhampton CBD.