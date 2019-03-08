Tradie mixed pills and alcohol before assaulting police

A MAN'S claims he took tablets usually prescribed to people suffering seizures was not believed by a magistrate, who said people also took them to increase the effects of alcohol.

Jacob John Grainger, 23, through his lawyer Pierre Lammersdorf, told the court he took the container of tablets from a friend's cupboard before heading out on December 1, thinking they were painkillers and needing them after having tattoo work earlier that day.

However magistrate Jeff Clarke didn't believe this.

"I didn't come down in the last shower,” Mr Clarke said.

He said it was well known people took diazepam tablets with alcohol to increase the effects of alcohol.

For Grainger, the taking of the diazepam with alcohol led him to out-of-character behaviour of assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.

He pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to one count of assaulting police, one of obstructing police, one of possessing prescription medication illegally and one of possessing a knuckleduster.

Police prosecutor Jess King said police were in the throws of arresting another male outside the Giddy Goat at 1.43am when Grainger approached them.

She said one of the officers told him to get back and when he didn't, the officer pushed him slightly, with Grainger taking one or two steps backwards.

Ms King said Grainger then pushed the officer using both hands and moved into a fighting stance.

The court heard other officers intervened and placed him on the ground as they tried to handcuff him but he resisted and Grainger had to be struck by an officer to stop wrestling.

"Your behaviour was quite outrageous and not acceptable in a civilised community,” Mr Clarke said.

When Grainger was restrained that night, police found 39 tablets in a container in his underwear, which were diazepam, along with a knuckleduster.

Mr Lammersdorf said Grainger, an electrician with a three-year-old son, found the knuckleduster in a bathroom.

Mr Clarke ordered Grainger pay $2500 in fines and banned him from attending the Rockhampton CBD Night Safe Precinct for 12 months.