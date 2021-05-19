Tradie rips up backyard at wrong house

A tradie who began ripping up the lawn at the wrong house thanks to a very confusing street layout has gone viral after sharing his "unfortunate" mistake.

Dreigan Fisher arrived at an address in Melbourne's Cranbourne West ahead of his boss Tyler Brooks and began work on the backyard.

But the hardworking employee had no idea three doors down there was another house on the same street with the exact same number.

After uncovering the error, Dreigan shared the mistake on TikTok, describing the blunder as "embarrassing".

However Mr Brooks, who owns Tylers Landscaping, has blamed the "stupid set up" of the street, which sees the number 37 of an adjacent street positioned three doors down from the home they were meant to work on.

"It's a really stupid set up because it's all part of the one block of units but the end unit belongs to a different street but has the same number 37," Mr Brooks told news.com.au.

A Melbourne landscaper said he was ‘embarrassed’ after rips up the lawn at the wrong house. Picture: TikTok/@dafishaaa

"Dreigan is a loyal worker who doesn't answer back, just does what he's told. As you saw, he did what I asked. It was just unfortunate that there was another 37, 3 houses away," he continued.

"Can't blame him he did everything right."

The incident occurred at the intersection of Killearn Ave with Faolan Way and in another unfortunate turn of events, both homes had planned renovations on Monday.

"What a way to start the day," Dreigan begins in his video. "I get a text to say 37, I wait for the client to come in with the excavator, waited for Tyler, pulled up the pavers, only to find up there's a 37 all the way down there too," he said.

"I've just gone to a complete strangers house, got them to open up the shed, pulled up their pavers, waited for my boss, just to find out it's the wrong house. F**k."

This image on Google Maps shows where Faolan Way begins, with 37 Killearn Ave sitting right of the boundary line making it appear to be the same street. Picture: Google Maps

In the video, Dreigan shows the home that belongs to Killearn Ave is alongside the homes on Faolan Way, a point his boss makes in a second video.

"Get a load of this," Mr Brooks says, showing the home where Dreigan had begun working.

"I'm running late so he [Dreigan] comes in and starts moving things and ripping up pavers, but what he didn't know was that's actually the wrong house."

Mr Brooks then begins walking down the road a few doors down to show just how close the other number 37 is before explaining they would have to fix the pavers that were incorrectly pulled out.

The house where the work was meant to occur. Picture: TikTok/@dafishaaa

Both videos have blown up since being shared by Dreigan on Tuesday, clocking up a combined 661,000 views in 24 hours.

Among the streams of support for Dreigan were many blasting the street layout, questioning why there were two 37s on one road.

"That's 100 per cent not his fault," one person said.

"Who decided it was a good idea to put the same number on different houses?" another asked.

"Terrible street planning," someone else agreed.

Pavers had been pulled up. Picture: TikTok/@dafishaaa

Others asked how the homeowners reacted, with Dreigan explaining they were really understanding.

"They always seem to get parcels that belong to the actual 37," he told one woman who had called the stuff-up "gold".

Some described the apprentice tradie as a "legend", adding he scored "100 points for effort".

"I'm the mama of an apprentice tradie, how ridiculous to have the numbers set out like that," one said.

Originally published as Tradie rips up backyard at wrong house

However Dreigan Fisher’s (pictured) boss said he isn’t to blame, citing the ‘stupid set up’ of the street for the mistake. Picture: TikTok/@dafishaaa

Dreigan just a few doors down at the home where he began the work. Picture: TikTok/@dafishaaa