Tradies fed up with blocked roads in Coast developments

Workers in the Caloundra South development are fed up with congestion and say better planning is needed.

TRADIE Brodie Sharman says congestion in Caloundra South has become so bad, at times no cars are able to get through its crowded streets.

Mr Sharman is among other tradesmen and contractors who say they are fed up with being forced to park on narrow streets, rather than the gutter, in Aura or risk being fined by the council.

In December 2017, Sunshine Coast Council parking inspectors handed out fines to multiple tradesmen whose vehicles were parked on verges.

During the crackdown, Mayor Mark Jamieson defended the council and said people were warned about parking fines when fact sheets were sent to 2700 homes on the Coast.

"This is a common occurrence at all large construction sites and experienced tradespeople would be aware of this," Cr Jamieson said.

But on Tuesday morning at Beale Rd it was difficult to drive even a small hatchback through the crowded street.

"You've just got to deal with it," Mr Sharman said.

Parking Woes Beale Street: PARKING WOES: Council won't let tradies park on the gutters and there's no room on Beale Street, Caloundra West, with new suburb housing construction.

The bricklayer, who works in Aura almost every day, said he was surprised no one had been seriously hurt due to the road blockages.

Most roads in Aura are often full of parked cars before 6am.

Mr Sharman said dealing with road blockages added unnecessary time and work to already busy days.

"Sometimes we can't start jobs because things can't get delivered," he said.

He said he often had to move his car three or four times a day to accommodate delivery trucks and other workers.

Bricklayer Brodie Sharman says he's surprised no one has been seriously hurt in the crowded streets.

Mr Sharman said he thought blockages could have been prevented before work on the estate began.

"It all starts in the beginning... they could make the houses a bit bigger and the land sizes a bit bigger as well," he said.

"This is a really rushed process, they want to build them (houses) really quick, so everyone's always in the same spot at once, which makes it hard."

Gas fitter Greg Higgins said he'd almost had a few run-ins with other cars due to the congestion.

He said a possible solution would be to stagger the process.

"They've got to do something... because nearly every house in this street is being built at the same time."

It's not only tradesmen who have to deal with blocked roads - food trucks are constantly weaving through parked cars to reach customers.

Karen Fisiihoi owns a food truck and spends the bulk of her day weaving through Aura's congested streets.

"You just have to work around it," Kaz's Muncheez owner Karen Fisiihoi said.

"I've got nowhere to pull up so then the other trucks get annoyed that I'm holding them up."

Ms Fisiihoi also said the development should have been better planned.

"They're just trying to squeeze too many in," she said.

"I don't know how people are actually going to live here and have more than one car. A garbage truck can't even get through."

Work began on Stockland's $5 billion Caloundra South development in 2015 and to date has shown no sign of slowing down.