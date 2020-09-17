Menu
Police want to talk to man who witnessed and provided first aid to stab victim
Tradie’s kind act after boy stabbed in Redbank Plains park

17th Sep 2020 5:51 AM
Police are appealing for public help to help locate a man who witnessed and provided first aid assistance to a 14-year-old boy stabbed in Redbank Plains on Tuesday.

Around 4.30pm the boy was exercising with a group of friends at the local recreational reserve on Willow Road.

A 16-year-old boy, known to the group, approached and a confrontation occurred during which time the 14-year-old boy sustained a single stab wound to his bicep.

He sustained a minor laceration.

The man, who is believed to have witnessed the incident and applied first aid to the injured boy, was wearing a high-vis shirt.

He is understood to have then left in a silver sedan.

The man, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage is urged to contact police.

The 16-year-old boy has been charged with acts intending to cause grievous bodily harm and will appear in the Children's Court.

