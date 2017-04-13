30°
Tradies tipped to go on buying frenzy at last Bechtel mega auction

Luke J Mortimer
| 13th Apr 2017 5:50 PM Updated: 6:23 PM
MEGA AUCTION: Tradies have one last chance to snap up pre-loved Bechtel gear.
MEGA AUCTION: Tradies have one last chance to snap up pre-loved Bechtel gear.

AUCTIONEERS charged with offloading a "staggering" load of pre-loved Bechtel gear are warning tradies to arrive early after those heading the auction made the call to cut reserves.

The team of auctioneers are on a tight deadline to offload 400 lots of the construction giant's gear following 18 auctions which has sold more than 14,000 lots worth $50 million since August 2015.

Hassalls general manager Steve Walls is tipping hundreds of tradies to go on a buying frenzy with more than 20 massive trailers and 60 shipping containers, utes, 4WD, buggies, demountables, construction gear, and much more are going under the hammer without a reserve price.

"This is your last chance to pick up quality second-hand gear from the Curtis Island project, and given the sale is unreserved, buyers should get in early so they don't miss out," Mr Wall said.

"With more than 400 lots being made available to the public, the volume of equipment we have at our final auction is staggering, especially since its unreserved and everything must sell on the day."

A whopping 300 buyers snapped up more than 95% of 540 lots of gear at Hassalls last Rocky auction in February.

Flaunting its magnificence, Bechtel is even auctioning off a turbo diesel charge Mitsubish fire truck.

The extent to which the Bechtel's Curtis Island construction site became a city unto itself is revealed in Hassalls online catalogue, with mini-buses, tractors, family-friendly 4WDs, and a bunch of huge trailers.

Bidders who can't make it to the sale yard can bid live online, with Hassalls already reaping in more than 50,000 bidders on its website since it began auctioning off Bechtel's gear.

The auction will be held on next Thursday, 10am, at the Gracemere auction yard. 

