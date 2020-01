Stafford Jason James Riley appeared in Blackwater Magistrates Court on December 13 for allegedly striking a police officer with a vehicle.

Stafford Jason James Riley appeared in Blackwater Magistrates Court on December 13 for allegedly striking a police officer with a vehicle.

Police in the Rockhampton area are searching for a stolen truck that was taken from St Peters Primary School in The Range overnight.

The vehicle is described as a white Hino truck with a BT Builders logo on it.

A call out to all patrols to remain on lookout was made this morning.

More to come