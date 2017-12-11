CBD high life: Why CQ retirees are trading acres for units

WHEN Peter and Joanne Shepherd gave up their Rockhampton acreage lifestyle for a modern riverfront apartment the transition didn't happen overnight.

But since settling in to their penthouse home on the top floor of Southbank Apartments, Peter says he wished he did it sooner.

The Shepherd's are among the growing number of retirees snapping up prime riverfront real estate in a bid to downsize their lives and enjoy the benefits of proximity living.

Sales consultant for Pat O'Driscoll Real Estate, Barbara Knowles, says the exclusivity of waterfront living was becoming a trend among the older generation.

A penthouse in a similar apartment building was sold last month on East St for close to $1 million, showing faith in Rockhampton's growing unit market.

"Retirees in particular are looking for quality apartments in a prime location that gives them a lifestyle with position, convenience to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, the arts, and the opportunity to still have an active lifestyle with walkways, gyms, pools and sporting facilities, without the hassle of property maintenance," she said.

After climbing to the top of the mining-sector ladder, Mr Shepherd, 62, retired two years ago for health reasons and took a liking to apartment living.

"I stayed in an apartment on the river in Brisbane with my brother-in-law and saw what it was like," he said.

"It was something I wasn't used to, but it really made me think of the benefits."

With acreage to maintain and the reality of aging in the back of his mind, Mr Shepherd said he and his wife made the decision to sell.

"I came to the realisation that through time you get older and you can't maintain a premises," he said.

"My parents lived in their home for 60 years and in their later years relied on family for some maintenance purposes.

"But we are a family who have never been bound to a home and made the decision to bide our time and wait for something to arise."

Southbank Apartments on the Rockhampton riverfront was the perfect opportunity.

Ms Knowles says waterfront living gave residents the best of both worlds.

"Residing near any waterfront has always been a draw card for real estate sales and combine that with the ever changing landscape of the mighty Fitzroy River, the magnificent views of the Berserker Range and the picturesque city outlook to the elevation of The Range suburb, and we find a variety of reasons that continue to attract buyers," she said.

The quiet seclusion from the CBD, but proximity to eateries and the riverside, were some of the perks for Mr Shepherd who said the "comfortable living" was the biggest appeal.

"Most individuals don't get to enjoy the opportunities of where they live," he said.

Mr Shepherd says walking every day and striking up conversations with locals was something that inclines people to choose Rocky over big-city living.

"The city changes, and you get a front-row look and appreciate the environment you live in, it's surprising what you get to see around the city," he said.

"You can have eateries at your doorstep and also the opportunity to the rest of the world with the airport only seven minutes away."

Ms Knowles says older retirees were not the only generation investing in their future.

"There is a limited area on the riverfront that can provide all these attributes so they are keenly sought and there is now a wider range of buyers including young professionals and first home buyers who are also attracted to investing in this lifestyle," she said.

Mr Shepherd says more people are moving to the south end on the river to enjoy a quieter lifestyle.

Peter and Joanne Shepherd enjoying the view from their penthouse-size apartment at Southbank.

"People are looking for value, quality and ongoing costs that aren't going to be too much," he said.

Although he missed his backyard mowing days, Mr Shepherd admits he was glad he made the move early.

"An aging population gets into a situation where they can't look after their property and themselves properly," he said.

"If I could have my time again I would suggest anyone thinking about it to rent first and see what it's like."

Mr Shepherd said it was important for potential apartment dwellers to be open minded and embrace the differences most may find hard to get used to.

"You're simply adjusting your lifestyle as you age," he said.