Traditional medical options not the only PTSD recovery pathway

For many years, one part of me questioned my decision because I thought it was what society expected of PTSD warriors - to get help from psychiatrists and psychologists and be medicated by GPs.

FOR THE first time since I was diagnosed with PTSD I don't feel alone in my decision that traditional medical treatments were not the answer for my recovery.

Interviewing James Greenshield about his upcoming Put Your Hand Up session in Rockhampton (Iraq veteran provides PTSD hope for Rocky battlers), I found a kindred spirit in an approach to recovering from PTSD.

I too saw a psychiatrist after my initial diagnosis by a GP, and I too walked out feeling that program of treatment was not going to help me.

And another part of me looked for other roads towards recovery.

The difference between James and myself is that I found educating myself about PTSD, the lessons I had learned from interviewing veterans about their PTSD journeys and submerging myself back in art were the keys to my recovery.

James found an emotional intelligence workshop that led him on his recovery path.

I have heard of church established PTSD treatment facilities in America, along with psychology and psychiatry facilities, that have helped warriors.

I get excited when I read or hear about research or new programs tailored for people struggling with PTSD as I hope for answers that will reduce the suicide rate.

Conclusion - there is not a right or wrong way to recover from PTSD. You just need to find the road that will work for you.