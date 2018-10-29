Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
JOIN IN: Everyone is invited to Blenheim Hall Committee's annual event.
JOIN IN: Everyone is invited to Blenheim Hall Committee's annual event. Meg Bolton
Life

Traditions kept alive by Blenheim Hall committee

Meg Bolton
by
29th Oct 2018 3:30 PM

HAY bales for seats, plaid shirts and boots are the bones of any good country bash.

Continuing traditions is also a big deal for country towns which is why the Blenheim Hall committee have stepped up to the plate to serve up the annual Spit Roast Night.

The former fire brigade event will again be held in the hall but with different organisers.

Committee member Col Seng urged people to buy a ticket to keep the tradition alive.

Bookings are essential, contact 5466 4224 for more information.

blenheim hall committee fundraiser spit roast night
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    JM Kelly collapse: first creditor meeting gets underway

    premium_icon JM Kelly collapse: first creditor meeting gets underway

    Business 10.30am: The first creditors meeting is underway this morning

    Garbage truck collides with building in Rocky CBD

    Garbage truck collides with building in Rocky CBD

    Breaking A NEARBY shop shook after the truck took out the stores awning

    Energy drink dreamed up in Rocky a finalist in global awards

    premium_icon Energy drink dreamed up in Rocky a finalist in global awards

    News MORE than 240 entries were received from 28 countries

    Rocky market on edge of eight-year boom after huge sales

    premium_icon Rocky market on edge of eight-year boom after huge sales

    Property Two motel sales within a month of each other show signs of lift

    Local Partners