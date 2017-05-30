25°
Traditions re-lived as indigenous culture on show

Zhanae Conway-Dodd
| 30th May 2017 6:24 AM
ASHES OF HISTORY: Jada Mcavoy, Akela Baria, Isabel Baria, Isaac Richardson and Sharon Mcavoy at Waru Gardens.
ASHES OF HISTORY: Jada Mcavoy, Akela Baria, Isabel Baria, Isaac Richardson and Sharon Mcavoy at Waru Gardens.

SHARING culture amongst the Waru Community Gardens was a way for the Capricorn Coast community to kick start reconciliation week.

The inaugural cultural day which was organised by several indigenous organisations has been a long time in the making and is a step in the right direction according to those in attendance yesterday.

Organisers, Shelley Truscott and Evelyn Carte held the event in hopes of connecting people to culture.

"There are so many people here today from different organisations and they all play a role in getting our kids to be doing something like this and to be involved in learning culture,” Evelyn said.

"It's more about just opening it up to the community, we want to do more and share more of the cultural healing,” Shelley added.

"We find everyone usually wants to be a part and learn.”

The day consisted of a welcome to country, a traditional smoking ceremony, historical indigenous Darumbal background of Yeppoon and the Capricorn Coast, traditional aboriginal dancing, some bush medicine and bush tucker as well as Torres Straight Islander dancing and traditional cooking.

"We are excited that it has opened up the scope for events like this to continue,” Shelley said.

"Just seeing everything come together makes all the hard work worth it,” Evelyn added.

The pair hope to continue the event next year.

Topics:  darumbal indigenous australians reconciliation 2017 waru community gardens

