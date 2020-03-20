Traffic blocked after three cars collide in South Rocky

THREE cars have collided in South Rockhampton, blacking one lane of traffic.

At 8.10am, emergency services were called to reports of a three-vehicle crash on George and Denham St.

QFES are on scene making the area safe. One lane of traffic is reportedly blocked northbound of Gladstone Rd.

A QAS spokesperson said all three people involved were out of their vehicles and stable, with no serious injuries.

Initial reports suggest one person may be transported to Rockhampton Hospital.