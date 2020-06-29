UPDATE: Man suffers head injuries after two-vehicle smash

Paramedics are treating one person on scene. Photo: Bev Lacey

UPDATE, 10.55AM: Both vehicles have been removed from the roadway and traffic is flowing normally on High St.

A man in his 60s was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition with minor head injuries.

UPDATE, 10.35AM: Traffic is completely blocked on High St while both vehicles are being loaded onto a tow truck.

INITIAL: Traffic is blocked in one direction after two vehicles collided on a busy street in North Rockhampton.

About 10.05am, emergency services raced to High St, Berserker, after reports of a two-vehicle crash.

Eastbound traffic on High St is blocked, police are conducting traffic management.

Initial reports indicate there were no entrapments and all persons involved are accounted for.

Paramedics are treating two people on scene.

More to come.