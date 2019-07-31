Traffic blocked, one injured after peak-hour motorway smash

FILE PHOTO: One person has been injured in a traffic crash on the Sunshine Motorway at Sippy Downs this morning.

ONE person has been hospitalised and traffic is delayed after a crash on the Sunshine Motorway at Sippy Downs this morning.

Paramedics were called to the crash on the westbound lanes between Kawana Way and Dixon Rd just before 8am, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

One person with neck pain was treated at the scene, and two others who were involved were uninjured.

The patient has been taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Traffic is blocked heading west towards Sippy Downs and delays are expected. Drivers are being urged to allow extra travel time and proceed with caution.