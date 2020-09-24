Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
UPGRADES: Aerial of the Emerald airport.
UPGRADES: Aerial of the Emerald airport.
News

Traffic changes as $6M CQ airport upgrade progresses

Kristen Booth
24th Sep 2020 6:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

STAGE two of the Emerald Airport terminal and carpark upgrade is now underway, expanding the current facilities.

Airport manager Salomon Kloppers said the first stage of the project had gone well.

“We have now made changes to the short-term car park which will allow the drop-off zone to be moved to this area in stage three,” he said.

“This is important as the terminal will eventually be expanded into the existing drop-off zone, so we had to find it a new home.”

Mr Kloppers said crews would construct a new entrance to the short-term car park allowing access to where the replacement drop-off zone would be.

Some preliminary work would also begin in front of the terminal.

The works are being carried out by Central Highlands Regional Council and Woollam Constructions as part of a $6 million capital investment in the airport.

“I want to thank all of our airport users for their co-operation and patience so far,” he said.

“As the works progress, traffic routes will be changing, so please make sure you continue to follow all signage and directions from staff.

“A reminder to also allow an extra 15 minutes to get to your flight.”

Mr Kloppers said parking continued to be in the long-term car park only and a courtesy shuttle was available for those who needed it.

“Drop-off remains in front of the long-term car park, unless you have a disability sticker on your vehicle – then you can drive to the front of the terminal,” he said.

airport upgrades central highlands region central highlands regional council emerald airport regional flights
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Yelling man punched sign near medical centre

        Premium Content Yelling man punched sign near medical centre

        Crime He was yelling and swearing near the taxi rank at Stockland Rockhampton when he punched and kicked a sign many times.

        • 24th Sep 2020 6:00 PM
        STADIUM SHOWDOWN: State pledges $25M to Browne Park

        Premium Content STADIUM SHOWDOWN: State pledges $25M to Browne Park

        Politics Michelle Landry said if the announcement precluded the Federal Government’s...

        FIFO workers flicked, CQ resource job boom expected

        Premium Content FIFO workers flicked, CQ resource job boom expected

        Business QRC boss reveals just how crucial resource sector is, and how it’s only going to...

        UPDATE: Woman injured following crash outside hospital

        Premium Content UPDATE: Woman injured following crash outside hospital

        Breaking The minor collision reportedly disrupted traffic through the area.