Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency services have been called to a two-vehicle accident on the Bruce Highway at Elimbah.
Emergency services have been called to a two-vehicle accident on the Bruce Highway at Elimbah.
Breaking

Traffic chaos after Bruce Hwy smash at Elimbah

Natalie Wynne
21st Feb 2021 2:37 PM | Updated: 4:40 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 3:25pm

A tow truck driver has been taken to hospital after a crash on the Bruce Highway at Elimbah on Sunday afternoon.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the two-vehicle accident was a 'nose to tail' near the Donnybrook Rd exit heading south.

The spokeswoman said the accident had caused dramas with big traffic delays in the area.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics have taken a man to Caboolture Hospital.

He was in a stable condition with lower leg injuries.

EARLIER 2:35pm

Emergency services have been called to a two-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway at Elimbah.

Paramedics were called to the scene just after 1.50pm.

It's understood a truck and another vehicle were involved in the accident in the southbound lanes.

editors picks elimbah crash qas. queensland ambulance services road accident sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Facebook bungles science project launch

        Premium Content Facebook bungles science project launch

        News Another Central Queensland not-for-profit organisation gets blocked by Facebook as they are about to launch project.

        GALLERY: Junior cricket talent on show in Rocky

        Premium Content GALLERY: Junior cricket talent on show in Rocky

        Cricket Under-14, under-16 teams doing battle in CQ T20 carnival.

        CQ’s Family Drug Support Day event attracts experts

        Premium Content CQ’s Family Drug Support Day event attracts experts

        News When families are given education, awareness and tips on coping and keeping safe...

        ‘Above average’ heatwave temps for CQ

        Premium Content ‘Above average’ heatwave temps for CQ

        News WATCH VIDEO of BOM‘s weather forecast: tomorrow’s going to be a stinker.