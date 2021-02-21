Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Traffic chaos as mystery outage hits tens of thousands

by Nilsson Jones
21st Feb 2021 6:40 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only
Several major intersections have been hit. (File picture)
Several major intersections have been hit. (File picture)

Traffic lights at key Brisbane intersections were without power as 13,000 properties were blacked out across the city's northside.

Energex confirmed that about 4.30pm on Sunday more than 13,000 properties were without power.

Earlier in the afternoon that figure was more than 20,000.

Some of the worst-affected suburbs included Hamilton (3535), Ascot (3317) and Clayfield (2885).

Police confirmed that traffic lights at several key intersections have been affected by the blackout.

"We have teams currently monitoring those areas affected by the blackout and we will assign resources to the intersections which require the greatest assistance," a spokeswoman said.

"We are particularly concerned with busy intersections along Kingsford Smith Drive and Sandgate Rd have been affected."

As of 5.45pm, a little more than 1800 properties were affected, almost all in Clayfield.

A spokesman for Energex said earlier that while crews were unaware of the cause for the outage, investigations were under way.

Originally published as Traffic chaos as mystery outage hits tens of thousands

More Stories

brisbane power outage

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man spends 40th being sentenced for choking woman over drugs

        Premium Content Man spends 40th being sentenced for choking woman over drugs

        Crime A man choked his partner after she threatened to take their son away if he was still using illicit drugs.

        Facebook bungles science project launch

        Premium Content Facebook bungles science project launch

        News Another Central Queensland not-for-profit organisation gets blocked by Facebook as...

        GALLERY: Junior cricket talent on show in Rocky

        Premium Content GALLERY: Junior cricket talent on show in Rocky

        Cricket Under-14, under-16 teams doing battle in CQ T20 carnival.

        CQ’s Family Drug Support Day event attracts experts

        Premium Content CQ’s Family Drug Support Day event attracts experts

        News When families are given education, awareness and tips on coping and keeping safe...