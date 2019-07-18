Traffic chaos as siege blocks Brisbane tunnel

POLICE are negotiating with a knife-wielding man who had jumped on the roof of the Clem 7 Brisbane tunnel - causing traffic chaos for peak-hour commuters in Brisbane's inner-east this morning.

The man has reportedly moved off the roof and is now inside the tunnel as the ongoing situation has forced police to block a road near the entrance and exit of the tunnel on Shafston Avenue in Kangaroo Point.

Police are reportedly negotiating with a man armed with a knife at the entrance to the Clem 7 tunnel at Kangaroo Point. Picture: Channel 9

TRAFFIC: The entrance and exit to the Clem 7 Tunnel at Shafston Avenue is closed due to a police incident. Please use alternative routes where possible. #bnetraffic pic.twitter.com/d25x2f9TAK — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) July 17, 2019



They are reportedly in negotiations with the man who was seen standing on the roof of the tunnel's entrance holding a knife.

About 10 police officers are stationed at the entrance and exit to the Clem 7 tunnel. Picture: Sarah Matthews

Police incident remains in place, Shafston Ave #EastBrisbane full closure in place at Carins St for motorists coming off the Story Bridge, diversion is along Main St, motorists heading inbound from the east are advised to seek alternate route, allow extra travel time #bnetraffic — QLDTrafficMetro (@QLDTrafficMetro) July 17, 2019

According to Queensland Traffic, delays are expected as a result and motorists are advised to allow extra travel time or find an alternative route.

Shafston Avenue has been closed in both directions. Picture: Sarah Matthews

Shafston Ave, Kangaroo Point is closed to all traffic due to a police incident. Heavy delays already back to Norman Park. Avoid the area and let @QldPolice do their jobs. pic.twitter.com/nyjdzk69CF — RACQ (@RACQOfficial) July 17, 2019

Meanwhile, a multi-vehicle crash on Sandgate Road in Clayfield is causing long delays for motorists heading into the city.

The crash occurred near the intersection with Lapraik Street, blocking the left lane, and city-bound traffic is backed up as far as the george Bridges Tunnel in Nundah.