Traffic cleared from Fitzroy bridge after morning crash

A three-vehicle crash on Fitzroy bridge this morning has caused a delay in traffic.

A three-vehicle crash on Fitzroy bridge this morning has caused a delay in traffic. Chris Ison

11.07AM: Queensland Police Service has confirmed the Fitzroy bridge has been cleared of all traffic congestion after a three-vehicle crash this morning.

South bound traffic was blocked off when the three vehicles collided nose-to-tail.

Northbound lanes were also shut off for a period of time.

All lanes have now been cleared and traffic is moving as usual.

Three drivers of the vehicles were assessed at the scene and had no injuries.

9.55AM: At 9.45am emergency services rushed to the scene of a three-vehicle crash on the Fitzroy bridge in Rockhampton.

Emergency services attend a three car crash on the Fitzroy Bridge. Chris Ison ROK250618ccrash1

The vehicles collided nose-to-tail in the middle of the bridge causing major traffic delays.

The south bound lanes are closed and traffic control is in place.

South bound lanes are closed on Fitzroy bridge after a crash this morning. Contributed

A north bound lane is also closed off due to a fire truck.

Queensland Ambulance Service is attending the scene.

Emergency services attend a three car crash on the Fitzroy Bridge. Chris Ison ROK250618ccrash2

All passengers are out of their vehicles with no injuries.

More to follow.