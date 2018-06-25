Menu
A three-vehicle crash on Fitzroy bridge this morning has caused a delay in traffic.
News

Traffic cleared from Fitzroy bridge after morning crash

Steph Allen
by
25th Jun 2018 9:54 AM

11.07AM: Queensland Police Service has confirmed the Fitzroy bridge has been cleared of all traffic congestion after a three-vehicle crash this morning.

South bound traffic was blocked off when the three vehicles collided nose-to-tail.

Northbound lanes were also shut off for a period of time.

All lanes have now been cleared and traffic is moving as usual.

Three drivers of the vehicles were assessed at the scene and had no injuries.

9.55AM: At 9.45am emergency services rushed to the scene of a three-vehicle crash on the Fitzroy bridge in Rockhampton.

The vehicles collided nose-to-tail in the middle of the bridge causing major traffic delays.

The south bound lanes are closed and traffic control is in place.

A north bound lane is also closed off due to a fire truck.

Queensland Ambulance Service is attending the scene.

All passengers are out of their vehicles with no injuries.

More to follow.

