Traffic cleared from Fitzroy bridge after morning crash
11.07AM: Queensland Police Service has confirmed the Fitzroy bridge has been cleared of all traffic congestion after a three-vehicle crash this morning.
South bound traffic was blocked off when the three vehicles collided nose-to-tail.
Northbound lanes were also shut off for a period of time.
All lanes have now been cleared and traffic is moving as usual.
Three drivers of the vehicles were assessed at the scene and had no injuries.
9.55AM: At 9.45am emergency services rushed to the scene of a three-vehicle crash on the Fitzroy bridge in Rockhampton.
The vehicles collided nose-to-tail in the middle of the bridge causing major traffic delays.
The south bound lanes are closed and traffic control is in place.
A north bound lane is also closed off due to a fire truck.
Queensland Ambulance Service is attending the scene.
All passengers are out of their vehicles with no injuries.
More to follow.