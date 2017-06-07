Traffic confusion on the Capricorn Coast explained

WHAT IT WILL LOOK LIKE: The Appleton Dr/Barry St roundabout traffic plans.

LIVINGSTONE Shire Council this week rolled out a detailed new traffic management plan to ensure motorists, including council staff, continue to enjoy access to the southern end of the Yeppoon Foreshore, as construction of the Lagoon Precinct gets under way.

Work has started on the construction of a four-way roundabout, which will connect the new Lagoon Access Rd with Appleton Dr (east and west) and Barry St.

Mayor Bill Ludwig said the council's foreshore project team has worked extremely hard to formulate a traffic management strategy, which not only maintains traffic flow in all directions while the roundabout is constructed but also shelters Whitman St residents from any increased traffic activity through the provision of a new cul-de-sac at the eastern end.

"This critical transport infrastructure will ensure construction of the Lagoon Precinct - which will undoubtedly be the centrepiece of the Foreshore and Town Centre Revitalisation - will proceed on schedule in line with the project master plan,” he said.

There will be no changes to public transport routes once the roundabout is completed and the attached plans show the temporary detour measures in place.

Cr Ludwig said work has also begun on upgrading the existing car park facilities on Appleton Dr, on the western side of the Keppel Bay Sailing Club, to make more efficient use of space and maximise the parking opportunities available to motorists, as well as improving safety of the crossing and drop-off zone.

"The safety of our residents is always council's utmost priority and through meticulous planning, driven by a shared vision for a world-class foreshore development, we are incorporating new elements while continuing to improve the safety and efficiency of our existing facilities every step of the way,” he said.

"I want to again commend the Australian and Queensland Governments for their unwavering support of the Yeppoon Foreshore and Town Centre Revitalisation Project, including joint investment in the critical infrastructure needed to further drive local job creation and enhance liveability for local residents.”

The council appreciates the community's patience during the construction phase.

The Yeppoon Foreshore and Town Centre Revitalisation (Stages 3, 4 and 5) is a $53 million project jointly funded, with the Australian Government contributing $10 million, the Queensland Government contributing $29 million and Livingstone Shire Council contributing $14 million.